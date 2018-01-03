Rivers: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche local government area of Rivers State, Chief Musa Elekwa has resigned his membership of the party and subsequently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Elekwa, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and dated January 3, 2017, said he was rejoining PDP because the party has kept faith with the people through projects delivery.

The letter reads in part, “I have decided willingly to renounce my membership of APC and relinquish my office as LGA party chairman and go back to my parent party, the PDP as a prodigal son.

“The PDP in Rivers State has kept faith with the people and kept its campaign promises Considering the colossal failure of the APC to keep to its promises and persistent battle with conscience for betraying the people of Rivers State, I am compelled to make this decision and set my conscience free. I cannot again mislead the people of Etche and indeed the people of Rivers State.”

He said after close to three years in power, the people of Etche have not seen any positive change as they have been neglected.

Elekwa said that all the promises made to the people of Etche by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi have not been fulfilled.

The former APC Chairman stated that instead, Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has executed key projects in the area and empowered the people.

He said he defected because of the excellent works of Wike and the performance of the member Representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, High Chief Jerome Eke.

He prayed the APC to accept his resignation in good faith without any mudslinging.