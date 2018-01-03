Tambuwal Mourns Lawal Kaita

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has expressed sadness over the death of respected elder and former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal said Kaita made invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

“He was an acclaimed pacesetter who, along with other patriotic Nigerians of his generation, fought for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria at the turn of the century. His life is an example in dedication and commitment to democratic norms and values.

“Nigeria will remember the deceased as a man who gave his best years towards the development of multi-party politics. His contributions have enriched governance process at state and federal levels,” he added.

While praying to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss, Tambuwal appealed to both the Kaduna and Katsina state governments to immortalize the deceased for the benefit of future generation.