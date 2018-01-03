Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings.

There is serious tension in some border communities in Awe, keana and Doma Local Governments of Nasarawa State, as a result of the killings in some communities in neighboring Benue State, by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday.

Communities deserted by farmers mostly of Tiv extraction includes Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, Tunga, Kekura, Baure, Jangagare, Barkwonu, among other villages in Keana and Awe Local Government Areas of the state, for fear of being attacked by the rampaging herdsmen.

The locals were seen in droves in their thousands as at yesterday, to escape the likely attack by the herdsmen.

The deserted farmers LEADERSHIP co gathered are currently taking refuge at Keana South Primary School, Awe town and Kadarko, in Keana Local Government of the State.

Speaking to our correspondent on the development, the President of Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa State, Peter Ahemba, regretted the untold hardship being experienced by his kinsmen as a result of the unfortunate development.

He pointed out that the harassment of Tiv people by

herdsmen as a result of the implementation of anti-open grazing law by the Benue State Government must not be allowed to continue, saying they have nothing to do with the anti-grazing law enacted in Benue State.

“Since the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by the Benue

State Government, the herdsmen have continued to harass our people here in Nasarawa State as if we are party to the decision of the Benue State Government,” he said.

On his part, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, said herdsmen in Nasarawa State, have no problem with TIv people in the state.

“The crisis is between Tiv and Fulani herdsmen in Benue State as result of the implementation of the anti grazing law and we learnt that Tiv people started the crisis, because they butchered herdsmen cows and herdsmen retaliated. So, what has the crisis in Benue State, has to do with Nasarawa State?” he said.

He appealed to farmers and herdsmen in the state to always seek ways of resolving their disputes peacefully, as he also called on all Nigerians to be law-abiding, while respecting constituted authorities and shunning negative tendencies to promote peace in the society.

When contacted over the incident, the Nasarawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the development but however said the farmer were leaving their homes on apprehension as there was no attack on their homes by the suspected herdsmen.