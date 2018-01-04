How Badoo Cultists Hypnotize, Kill Victims In Lagos- Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi on Thursday said three arrested Badoo suspects have revealed how they hypnotize and smash their victims’ head while asleep.

The CP unraveled this while parading the suspects; Chibuzo Igwe, Samuel Akaeze aka Samito, Gift Akaeze, Omotayo Abamoyegun and Fatai Adebayo, an herbalist who fortifies the cultists before going on operation.

According to Imohimi, on Dec. 30, at about 2:30pm, the peace of Lagos was disturbed at Alajo Close, Obese, a suburb of Ikorodu when three suspects invaded one late Shakiru Yekini’s compound where he was killed and his wife with his six-months old baby injured.

“Abamoyegun usually spray powder substance into the abode of their victims which makes them fall into deep sleep after which other members of the gang smash their head with grinding stone.

“Having certified that they are dead, the suspects use white handkerchiefs to scrub their victims’ blood for ritual purpose.

“Luck however ran out of them when one of the victims raised alarm and the vigilante men on duty alerted policemen who quickly cordoned off the area.

“Chibuzor Igwe was arrested at the scene and he made startling revelation which led to the arrest of Abamoyegun and Akaeze.

“Please note that a grinding stone used to smash the victims’ head, smeared with blood was recovered at the murder scene and taken to the lab for forensic analysis to back up our evidence in court.

“One Gift Akaeze, wife to one of the suspects, Samuel, was arrested for allegedly supplying information to the suspects on where to strike.

“Abamoyegun also usually take the suspects to one Fatai Adebayo, an herbalist who specializes in fortifying the suspects and blessing their stone before operation.

“The herbalist has been arrested and his shrine in Ijebu Imosan had been destroyed in an operation which I led,” he said.

Imohimi added that the war against the suspected killers will not stop and the police will not relent until all the killers are brought to justice.

He furthered declared wanted one Alaka Abayomi Kamal following a warrant of arrest issued by a magistrate court in Lagos.

Paraded alongside the suspected killers are car snatchers and drug peddlers arrested at Sunday Market, Ogba.

LEADERSHIP gathered that one Musiru Adeniyi was arrested with a master key while trying to gain access into a car at Ogba.

Adeniyi’s arrest led to the arrest of two other drug peddlers who were apprehended on Jan. 3 with 18kg of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and 300 wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine.