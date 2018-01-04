NEWS
Fire Destroys 20 Vehicles In Lagos Customs Warehouse
A warehouse belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A was Wednesday gutted by fire, destroying about vehicles including 12 cars 2 buses.
Our correspondent learnt that the warehouse which was filled with seized vehicles and foreign parboiled rice occurred was razed at about noon.
According to an eyewitness, the fire razed substantial part of the warehouse also destroyed trucks and vans fully loaded truck with seized foreign parboiled rice.
The eyewitness also disclosed that goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.
Speaking to newsmen, the Deputy Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, said the fire started from a burst cylinder stored under one of the burnt vehicles.
“From available information, the fire started from a burst cylinder stored under one of the vehicles and enhanced by the harmattan,” Musibau told newsmen.
Also commenting on the inferno, the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Garba Uba thanked the fire service for their quick response to combat the raging inferno.
The Customs boss also harped on inter-agency collaboration, saying that was what helped quell the inferno.
It would be recalled that in April 2016, an early morning fire razed a warehouse located within the Nigerian Customs Service Training School, Ikeja, Lagos .
The cause of the fire which started around 6.30am then and destroyed property worth several millions of naira is yet to be ascertained.
