Group Carpets Mbaka Over Dankwambo’s Endorsement

A group in Gombe State under the auspices of Coalition of Gombe State Indigenes has berated Enugu State based cleric, Fr. Mbaka, over his endorsement of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo as Nigeria’s next president.

The group which gave this position Wednesday in a statement issued on its behalf by Muhammad Jibrin noted that Mbaka spoke out of context in his assessment of the work and worth of the governor.

It however drew public attention to what it described as the failures of the outgoing administration in water supply, education, and health, among others to emphasise why it disagreed with the cleric, even as it urged and urged him to travel to Gombe and see things for himself.

Recall that the cleric who was an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the build up to the 2015 general elections, had in his New Year message upbraided the president and asked him not to seek a second term in office, charging that Dankwambo should be projected to fill the North’s turn.

While responding to Mbaka, the Coalition through Jibrin said: “If the Rev Fr is well apprised of the state of affairs of Gombe State, he will certainly not recommend Governor Dankwambo as a worthy replacement for the great President Buhari. Perhaps, some examples will show the Rev Fr Mbaka of the extent of the damage Governor Dankwambo has done to our State”.

“It is a well-known fact that Gombe town had battled with lack of portable drinking water since independence. The previous administration of Senator Danjuma Goje took this as a priority and spent over N8 billion to ensure the provision of water across the State and specifically within the metropolis of Gombe. Governor Dankwambo refused to make an annual budgetary spending of only N200m required to maintain the supply of water. Today, you will easily find water in the desert before Gombe State.

“Gombe State Education system was adjudged one of the best in the country. With a State University founded by the previous administration being rated as one of the top 10 State owned Universities in Nigeria as at 2011. As with the water project, he has neglected to continue with the required funding of the university. Today, the university and the entire education system is now in shambles and our class rooms are playground for idle students without Teachers who have left en mass due to unpaid salaries.

“On the Health Sector, our hospitals, which were modernised and fully equipped, are now mortuaries and consulting clinics.

“The International Airport in Gombe that opened the entire North Eastern Region to air travel, both passenger and cargo, has been totally neglected.

“The international hotel that was built to cater for those travelling to and by Gombe has been neglected and taken over by animals.

“Perhaps, Rev Father Mbaka should come clean and tell Nigerians what his major motivation in making this recommendation. We are aware he only received a handshake from the frugal President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) when he last visited Aso Villa.

“I advise father Mbaka to travel to Gombe state and visit the State University, hospitals and water projects in Gombe town and all the other 10 local Govt of Gombe state and tell Nigerians his findings.”