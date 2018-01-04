A/Ibom Enters 2018 With Solemn Assembly, Re-dedicates State to God

Governor Udom Emmanuel has led the people of Akwa Ibom to a special Christian Convocation in Uyo to usher in the new year..

The Special Interdenominational solemn assembly organized to usher in year 2018 and to rededicate Akwa Ibom State to God took place at Ibom hall grounds, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel, while addressing the congregation said, “we have come here today to thank God who kept us through the preceding years as a state and all the years as individuals. We have come today to renew our faith with our covenant keeping God”.

According to the Governor, “we are gathered here today as a people to rededicate our beloved state and handover this piece of God’s own real estate to the Supreme owner of the real estate who is the Almighty God”.

He said the Interdenominational solemn assembly was also convened in acknowledgment by the people of Akwa Ibom that without God, they are nothing and expressed optimism that God will forgive the sins of the people and restore the joy of salvation upon them.

The Governor said the theme of the assembly, “I Will Help Thee” really touched him considering how the state succeeded last year in the midst of economic recession and stated that it was also an information of what God has in stock for the state in the ensuing year.

The Governor noted that God was informing the people that despite challenging situations, He has been their help in ages past and will continue to be in the future.

He said while so many states are grumbling about lack of payment of salaries, how many months are being owed, Akwa Ibom State Government is looking at how many Local Government Areas have benefited from different forms of Infrastructural development.

The State Chief Executive re-echoed his determination to diversify the economy and announced that before May this year, Akwa Ibom will be one of the very few states in the country that will be blending fertilizer for farmers.

Governor Emmanuel stated confidently that in the midterm report of achievements of the Federal Government, more than 40% of the entire report carries the developments by Akwa Ibom State Government.

He also announced that the state government was doing everything humanly possible to ensure that a Mega Power Sub Station is put in place in Akwa Ibom by May this year to provide electricity to the people without waiting for the central government.

Youths have also been reassured of job opportunities by the Governor who stated that the state-owned flour mill will be operational by september this year.

Government is also determined, according to the Governor, to construct a glittering edifice that will stand as a reminder of government as a force for good and not for ill.

He pleaded with those he called mischief makers to allow the state to run successfully and called again on all Akwa Ibom sons and daughters to join hands to build the state.

The Governor noted that as the largest producer of crude oil in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom has nothing to show and further complained about lack of support from the federal government to the development of a deep sea port in the state by his administration.

He called on the federal government to take up infrastructural development in Akwa Ibom with a specific demand for the construction of road from calabar through Ikot Ekpene, Aba and up to Lagos.

A case was also strongly made for the extension of the railway project by the federal government to run through the coastal line in Akwa Ibom as funds from the resources of the state will also be used to service the loan collected from China to execute the project.

Governor Emmanuel prayed God to make the state a shinning example for the world and declared that 2018 shall be a year of quantum leap of development for Akwa Ibom State.

The President, Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Incorporated, Rev Dr Uma Ukpai in a sermon, charged the Governor not to be afraid as God’s presence is with him at all times.

The Reverend read from Exodus 33:14 and stated that with God’s presence around the Governor, nothing will be impossible.

He said it is his prayers for leaders of Akwa Ibom to know that the state was created for a purpose which no one can stop.

The man of God said the Almighty will bring more people to help the Governor move to a place of honour and promotion where everyone can dance and rejoice declaring that the state chief executive will break every known record in Nigeria.

The State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Dr. Ndueso Ekwere in a remark, assured the Governor of support from the christian community in Akwa Ibom and encouraged him to hold fast unto God.

He promised solidarity with the Governor on the proposed construction of a unique place of christian worship in the state capital and prayed for the fulfillment of God’s promises for the people.

The Solemn Assembly featured praise and worship, choir renditions, thanksgiving and prayers.