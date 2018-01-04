METRO
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday spoke about his life after being a two-term governor, saying his plan was to work in the Vineyard as a man of God
The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the governor said after his foray in politics, he could end up being a Christian cleric who would be a fisher of men for the Lord.
According to a statement issued in Ado Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor, said he had the premonition of becoming a great evangelist with a big ministry.
Adelusi quoted the governor as saying , ” I am Peter the rock who presently is a fisher of men for politics, but who God has destined to end up as a fisher of men for God.”
However, Fayose, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, was silent on whether he would go back to the denomination where his late father, Pastor Olufemi Oluwayose, played a prominent role.
NAN reportd that his father was a cleric in the Christ Apostolic Church, while he currently attends the Deeper Life Bible Church.
On his incessant criticisms of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, Fayose said everything was being done in good fai
“My criticism of President Buhari is not out of hatred, but to lead to making the necessary corrections. When a driver is driving dangerously and you are sitting in the vehicle, you have to call him to order, otherwise, both of you will perissh
“President Buhari should allow the country to move forward. Age is not on his side and is also not a plus for him. Anybody calling on him to contest again is his enemy and not doing him any good. Moreover, such a call is a great disservice to our country.
On this year’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Fayose expressed the confidence that his party, the PDP, would win convincingly. (NAN)
Leadership Hausa1 hour ago
KASAN JIKINKA: Kungiyar Kwayoyin Halittu
Leadership Hausa2 hours ago
HIKAYA: Labarin ‘MUGUN SARTSE’ Na Mubarak Idris Dr
Leadership Hausa3 hours ago
Sa Usman Nagogo: Sarki Mai Dubun Nasara
Leadership Hausa4 hours ago
Kalaman Batanci A Nijeriya: Fahimtar Ma’anar Su Da Hatsarin Su
CRIME5 hours ago
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
NEWS22 hours ago
NEMA Confirms 10 Worshipers Dead In Borno Mosque Attack
LAW13 hours ago
Law School Hijab Saga: MURIC Want Culprits Sanctioned
METRO12 hours ago
Group Carpets Mbaka Over Dankwambo’s Endorsement
BUSINESS22 hours ago
BUA Condemns Edo State Government’s Arrest Of Staff
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Total Deposits With CBN Rise To N20.6trn
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
NEMA Confirms 10 Worshipers Dead In Borno Mosque Attack
-
LAW13 hours ago
Law School Hijab Saga: MURIC Want Culprits Sanctioned
-
METRO12 hours ago
Group Carpets Mbaka Over Dankwambo’s Endorsement
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
BUA Condemns Edo State Government’s Arrest Of Staff
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Total Deposits With CBN Rise To N20.6trn
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Benue: These Killings Must Stop –PMB
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
PMB Warns Customs, Port Officials, Says Inland Dry Ports Must Work Now
-
Others12 hours ago
Recruitment: Association Urges IGP To Partner With Religious, Traditional Leaders