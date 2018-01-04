Scores Injured As PDP /APC Supporters Clash In Ondo

No fewer 20 people were on Thursday injured in Idanre town ,Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State following brawl between the supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

The incident was said to have caused pandemonium in Isalu area of the ancient town, as people were seen scampering for the safety of their lives

LEADERSHIP gathered that the chairman of the PDP in Idanre LGA, Mr. Bola Ogundolu were allegedly injured by the irate APC supporters during the clash.

According to a source , Ogundolu was said to have been to rushed an undisclosed private hospital in the town as a result of the injury sustained in the brawl.

The source who do not want his name mentioned further narrated that members of the two party were preparing to organise a get-together to celebrate the new year when the incident occurred.

He further informed that two parties were given permission by the police to hold the event at different venues in the town.

His words: ” Members of the two parties were to hold their get-together today (yesterday), they were both granted permission by the Divisional Police Officer in the town.

” But in the morning, some APC thugs went to the house of the PDP chairman where people were preparing the food for the ceremony. The boys ( suspected APC supporters) invaded the house and attacked and beat everybody in the house, they took away all the cooked foods that had been prepared.

” The chairman was attacked in front of the DPO when he went to report the activities of the hoodlums at the police station. He was seriously injured by the thugs. ”

Another source who told LEADERSHIP that the clash were between the commercial motorcyclists in the town who are members of both APC and PDP, noted that those involved were not card-carrying members of the two parties.

Speaking on the incident, Mr. Mayokun Akinmoladun, a chieftain of PDP in the ancient town disclosed that the clash occurred at about 8.30am on Thursday .

According to Akinmoladun, PDP had earlier written to the police and other security agencies in the state for permission to hold the event, which according to him was granted.

His words: ” The APC supporters attacked and maim our people in our chairman’s house, the destroyed our canopy, our chairs, they stole all the food we have prepared. They also injured our chairman.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said normalcy had returned to the town as the two parties had agreed to make peace.

Joseph denied that the PDP chairman in the Idanre was beaten at the police station by the hoodlums .

The PPRO said, ” The APC sought our approval to hold their get together and we provided them security but from no where we learnt that the PDP too were holding theirs and we were not aware of their own. That was how the clash occurred but I can tell you now that normalcy had returned.

” But we had met with the leaders of the two parties and thank God the matter has been resolved amicably, the caretaker chairman of the APC in the local government had offered to compensate the PDP for all they have lost. If the PDP too want to hold their own party tomorrow, we are ready to give them security.”