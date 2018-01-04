Again, System Collapse Slashes Power

Less than 48 hours after the national grid was shut down as a result of a fire incident that occurred on the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System near Okada, Edo State on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018 , the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has recorded another system collapse resulting in power cut from the grid

According to a statement issued by TCN, preliminary information from NCC indicated that Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene 330kV line tripped, cutting off generation from Odukpani Power Station to the grid.

The statement however added that restoration of the grid has reached advanced stage even as TCN has commenced investigations to determine the exact cause of the system disturbance and make public the outcome.

“The system disturbance happened at a time when work on the Western Gas Pipeline by NGC which caused system collapse at about 21.17Hours yesterday is yet to be completed. The Grid would have withstood the Odukpani infraction if generation along Lagos region were available,” the statement reads partly.

NGC said the work would be carried out day and night and is expected to restore the affect facilities within 24 hours.

TCN noted that with the support of the Federal Ministries of Power and Finance, it has embarked on the implementation of Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program that seeks to expand, rehabilitate and stabilize the grid, appealing for patience and understanding from the public.