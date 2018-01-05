Arsenal Manager Wenger Given Touchline Ban, Fine For Referee Incident

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been sanctioned for misconduct after the club’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League last Sunday.

The Frenchman was on Friday handed a three-match touchline ban and a fine of 40,000 pounds.

Wenger, who was aggrieved after West Brom were handed a late penalty kick to level the match, was sanctioned by the English Football Association (FA).

He was charged for using inappropriate language and behaviour towards the match officials in their changing room after the game.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (Friday) at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour … was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee,” the FA said in a statement.

The Frenchman received a four-match ban for misconduct last January for pushing the fourth official after his team’s 2-1 win against Burnley.

Wenger will serve his latest ban from Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Wednesday.

He will complete it with the league game against Bournemouth on Jan. 14.(Reuters/NAN)