ENTERTAINMENT
D’Banj Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Imo
Nigerian musician and Kokomaster, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State.
The veteran artist who famously sang about being conferred with a chieftaincy title everywhere he visits was conferred with the title of “Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo” in Obowo LG of Imo State.
Dbanj who shared photos of the event on his Instagram page was spotted wearing Igbo ‘isi agu’ attire while being flanked by his friend and business partner, Mr. Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor as he received the title.
He wrote: “2018 Happiness …It’s Another OneEgweji “The Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo.”, 2018 starting like…
The Kokomaster recently performed with his Mo Hits Records label mates including Wande Coal, Don Jazzy, D’prince, and Dr. Sid, at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert in Lagos after long years of hiatus as a group since their fall out in 2012. (NAN)
D’Banj Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Imo
NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b
Matashi Ya Halaka Kansa Da Mahaifinsa A Harin Bom
6 Nigerian Artistes Who Dropped Crazy Hits In 2017
Kagaggun Labarai: ‘Mu Barayin Kawuna Ne!’
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
Benue Killings: Women Protesters Besiege Government House
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
Oil Price Rises Above $68, Highest Since 2015
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURED16 hours ago
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
-
FEATURED16 hours ago
Benue Killings: Women Protesters Besiege Government House
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Oil Price Rises Above $68, Highest Since 2015
-
METRO23 hours ago
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
-
FEATURED16 hours ago
PMB Condemns Benue Killings, Describes Killers As Criminals
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PMB Warns Customs, Others Against Misuse Of Dry Ports Facilities
-
CRIME23 hours ago
How Badoo Cultists Hypnotize, Kill Victims In Lagos- Police