CRIME
Driver, Sales Representative Jailed For Stealing Yogurt
A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a driver and a sales representative to 10 months imprisonment for stealing yogurt valued at N10, 800.
The convicts, Docholom Nuhu of Mpape Katampe and Adamu Ali of Mabushi, both in Abuja, were sentenced after they pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of joint act and theft.
The judge, Mr Abubakar sadiq, however, gave each of the convicts an option of N10,000 fine.
He warned them to be of good behaviour and to desist from committing crime after serving their sentences.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, told the court that one Chijioke Ugwuoke of Shop 30, Block B, Wuse market, Abuja, had on Dec. 20, 2017 reported the case at Wuse Market Police Station.
She said that the convicts formed criminal intention and dishonestly made away with six cartons of Hollandia yoghurt valued at N10,800 from the complainant’s shop without his consent.
The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the stolen items were found in their possession.
She said the accused persons confessed that they had been stealing goods from the said shop.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 79 and 289 of the Penal Code. (NAN)
Driver, Sales Representative Jailed For Stealing Yogurt
Mufti Menk: Hanyoyi 22 Na Tarbiyyantar Da Matasa A Musulunce (1)
Salah of Egypt Crowned 2017 CAF African Player of the Year
KAITA: Elder Statesman, Yakassai Morns
Dausayin Musulunci: Rantsuwar Da Allah Ya Yi Da Girman Darajar Manzon Allah SAW (7)
PMB Warns Customs, Port Officials, Says Inland Dry Ports Must Work Now
Senator Ogbuoji’s Defection To APC, Good for PDP – Ebonyi PDP Chair
FG Committed To Linking Major Cities With Rail – PMB
6 Die, 14 Injured In Sokoto Auto Crash
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
PMB Warns Customs, Port Officials, Says Inland Dry Ports Must Work Now
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Senator Ogbuoji’s Defection To APC, Good for PDP – Ebonyi PDP Chair
-
Others22 hours ago
FG Committed To Linking Major Cities With Rail – PMB
-
METRO24 hours ago
6 Die, 14 Injured In Sokoto Auto Crash
-
FEATURED10 hours ago
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
-
CRIME17 hours ago
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Security Personnel Brutalizes Journalists At Dry Port Inauguration
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Breaking: Army Troops Free Abducted Chibok Girl