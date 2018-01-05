NEWS
FG Establishes Reception Centre In P/Harcourt For Libya Returnees
Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday,
says a reception center has been established in Port Harcourt for 5,037 Nigerians being evacuated from Libya.
says a reception center has been established in Port Harcourt for 5,037 Nigerians being evacuated from Libya.
Onyeama said on his Twitter [email protected] that the returnees would be formally received and profiled at the centre before being transported to their various states of origin.
He added that the Nigerian mission in Libya was coordinating the identification of Nigerian migrants being evacuated from that country.
He explained that the mission was working with a technical team for the evacuation exercises made up of representatives of relevant agencies.
Onyeama said two indigenous airlines were engaged for the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians in Libya.
The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyeama had been in Libya on a fact finding mission with a mandate to secure the release of Nigerian migrants stranded in that country.
He was accompanied on the trip by the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Julie Okah-Donli, and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede.
Also on the trip was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
The move came after the repatriation of hundreds of Nigerians from Libya by Federal Government in December 2017 in conjunction with the International Office for Migration (IOM). (NAN)
NEWS2 mins ago
FG Establishes Reception Centre In P/Harcourt For Libya Returnees
NEWS4 mins ago
Boko Haram Factional Leader Wounded By Troops
Leadership Hausa34 mins ago
Magunguna A Musulunci: Sharrin Aljannu A Kan Hana Samun Miji Ga Mata
ENTERTAINMENT1 hour ago
D’Banj Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Imo
BUSINESS2 hours ago
NSE: Market Capitalisation Up N88b
FEATURED17 hours ago
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
FEATURED17 hours ago
Benue Killings: Women Protesters Besiege Government House
CRIME24 hours ago
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Oil Price Rises Above $68, Highest Since 2015
METRO24 hours ago
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Abductors Of Kaduna’s Paramount Ruler, Kukah Demands N100m Ransom
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Benue Killings: Women Protesters Besiege Government House
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Robbery: Police Arrests 2 Former Soldiers
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Oil Price Rises Above $68, Highest Since 2015
-
METRO24 hours ago
I May Become Clergyman After Leaving Office – Fayose
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
PMB Condemns Benue Killings, Describes Killers As Criminals
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Killings: Military, Police, Others Hold Security Meeting In Nasarawa
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Warns Customs, Others Against Misuse Of Dry Ports Facilities