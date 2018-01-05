FG Establishes Reception Centre In P/Harcourt For Libya Returnees

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday,

says a reception center has been established in Port Harcourt for 5,037 Nigerians being evacuated from Libya.

Onyeama said on his Twitter [email protected] that the returnees would be formally received and profiled at the centre before being transported to their various states of origin.

He added that the Nigerian mission in Libya was coordinating the identification of Nigerian migrants being evacuated from that country.

He explained that the mission was working with a technical team for the evacuation exercises made up of representatives of relevant agencies.

Onyeama said two indigenous airlines were engaged for the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians in Libya.