KAITA: Elder Statesman, Yakassai Morns
Frontline Northern Elder statesman and politician , Tanko Yakasai, has mourned the demise of former Kaduna state governor Lawal Kaita as a loss to Northern region and Nigeria’s political sphere.
In a statement issued in Kano, the former Adviser to President Shehu Shagari, on House of Assembly Matters in the second republic described Kaita as a nationalist.
Yakasai, OFR in his condolence message, recalled, late Kaita amongst his prominent role in the political terrain of Nigeria, played a significant role in the formation of National Party of Nigeria, NPN, which took the reins of power from the then outgoing military government in 1979.
He said, it is part of late Lawal Kaita’s legacies that he happened to be one of seven people who initiated the formation of the National Movement, one of the political associations during the 1977 Constituent Assembly.
“National Movement later metamorphosed into the National Party of Nigeria, NPN a truely political party, with nation wide acceptance and the Second Republic Nigeria’s governing party.
Yakasai pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased, urging the family of the decease to take solace in the fact that the ultimate will of Allah .
Friday Leadership reports that, Alhaji Lawal Kaita also served as Presidential Liaison officer for Kano state between 1979 to 1983 under President Shehu Shagari.
