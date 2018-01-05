Man, 44, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old, Adamu Abdullahi, to three years imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl. ‎

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, rejected the convict’s plea for mercy, having pleaded guilty.

Abdullahi was jailed without an option of fine.‎

According to the judge, the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others.

He cited Section 157 of the Criminal Code for the punishment.

Earlier, police prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Hashim, told the court that on Dec. 6, 2017, one Kadijat Sani, who resides in Layan Zana, reported the incident at the C Division Police Station.

He said that on the same date at 7.00 p.m., Sani’s younger sister, aged nine, went to fetch water and the accused person lured the girl into Zawan Comprehensive College and had carnal knowledge of her.

Hashim said the ‎offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)‎