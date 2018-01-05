Ogoni Clean-up: HYPREP Denies Sidelining Ogoni Youths

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has denied reports in the media that its Project Coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil, sidelined Ogoni youths from participating in the process of the ongoing clean-up exercise in Ogoniland.

HYPREP, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its image-maker, Kpoobari Nafo, said it has never done anything in Ogoniland without consulting the people, pointing out that reports of such consultations with Ogoni youths and elders are public domain.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to some falsehood being peddled in some sections of the media that the Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Marvin Dekil sidelined Ogoni youths from participating in the process of the clean-up of Ogoniland.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to it because Ogoni people are fully carried along in the entire process but for the sake of outsiders, who do not reside in Ogoni, we want to state categorically that we have never done anything without consulting with the people and the news of all such consultations with the youths and elders of Ogoni are well reported by the media.

“It is sad, however, that all those who make such allegations against the Project Coordination office of HYPREP do so because they have a misconception about Ogoni clean-up project to think that the project is about sharing money.

“The money for the project is for the remediation of the environment and provision of livelihoods training for the people of Ogoni and not to be shared by individuals.

“What we have been doing in the last one week is providing free medical care for Ogoni people for which they are so grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria as several lives have been touched health-wise.

The health programme is still on and in the New Year, Ogoni people will feel more presence of HYPREP as the governing council of HYPREP and the Federal Executive Council have approved a number of programmes to be implemented.”