FOOTBALL
Salah of Egypt Crowned 2017 CAF African Player of the Year
Egyptian international Mohamed Salah has been crowned the 2017 African Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at a ceremony in Accra, Ghana.
The player beat off competition from Liverpool teammate and Senegal international, Sadio Mane and 2015 winner Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and German side, Borussia Dortmund.
Mane came in second, whiles Aubameyang was third. Sala’s win capped a good evening for Egyptian football as the national team won “Team of the Year” and coach Hector Cuper was named “Coach of the Year.”
The full list of winners on the night is as follows:
Egypt and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as 2017 African Player of the Year
2nd place – Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool
3rd place – Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Dortmund.
Platinum award to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo & Liberia President-elect George Weah
Female footballer of the year: Assisat Oshoola of Nigeria
National team of the year: Pharaohs of Egypt
Young African footballer of the year: Patson Daka (Zambia)
Coach of the Year: Hector Cuper of Egypt
Club of the year: Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco
Football Leader of the Year: Ahmed Yahya.
Women’s National Team Of The Year 2017: Bayana Bayana (South Africa)
CAF Legends Award: Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)
