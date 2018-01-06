2019: Arewa Youths Back Igbo For Presidency

Ahead of the 2019 general election, over ten Arewa youth groups have vowed to ensure that Nigeria’s next president comes from the Southeast in order to balance the nation’s zoning arrangement.

The coalition, Arewa Youth Forum, Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace, Northern Central Youth Club and Youths for One Nigeria made the declaration during a youth summit held in Imo State

In the same vein, the Afenifere and Igbo youth groups respectively welcomed the position of Northern group at the summit.

Spokesperson of the Arewa Youths, Alhaji Haruna Waziri stated that the decision would engender national unity and cohesion and also correct the anomaly in power sharing formula of the Nigeria.

Waziri, who noted that the convener of the Nigeria Youth Summit, Mr. Iheanacho Ezeakor, an indigene of Arondizuogu in Imo State, would be backed by the Arewa Youths for the presidency, said the best Nigeria should do at the moment was to have an Igbo man as President in 2019.

He said, “Today we are making history by endorsing a youth to run for the number one sit in Nigeria. Mr. Iheanacho Ezeakor is a youth who has cut the barriers of ethnicity and religion, a youth the Northern youths believe in, a youth who is a true Nigerian”.

Waziri who acknowledged that getting an Igboto occupy the Country’s leadership saddle is a difficult task said, “Insha Allah, we shall change the status quo.

According to him, “We do not believe in things not working out; we believe that this is time to change the narrative in Nigeria. This community, Arondizuogu is a place where democracy started in the country and that is why we are here today to correct all that have gone wrong.

“We made this statement in Enugu, Lagos and Abuja; today the climax of it all is taking place in Ezeakor’s village here in Arondizuogu,”he added.

He stated, “I personally campaigned for Buhari but we are not happy with him; the entire Northern youths are not happy with him, forget all the propaganda.”

On the choice of an Igbo man, the youth leader said, “it is no longer about ethnicity or religion now; it is about who you have confidence in, Ezeakor is a detribalized Nigerian; we don’t want fanatics; we want a true Nigerian.

Waziri emphasised that “His victory will not only quell the agitation for Biafra but would further unite Nigerians, bring us together, whether you are from the South or the North; if you are a Nigerian, you are a Nigerian and you can practise your religion everywhere, that is what we want.”

Also speaking, leader of Igbo groups at the summit, Comrade Ogbonna Okoro said the youths would push for the project in a different political platform outside the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.Responding, Iheanacho said “I’m quite humbled over these endorsements. However, I do hope that another youth will have a bigger endorsement.

He said,“My own as the convener of Nigerian Youth Summit is to make sure that things will not remain the same because we are tired of hearing that youths are the leaders of the tomorrow.

He explained that “, I’m just acting as the catalyst, to motivate the youths; we are not fighting the government but we want them to understand that we have come of age.

“I think I will be considering coming out to run for presidency in 2019. I know it is not a child’s play but I’m giving it a consideration, seeing this volume of support, down to my village today. I will run.”

On political platform, he said, “we will leave the PDP and the APC for the old politicians, because we are not coming as old politicians but as system changers. So, we are going for a different party to be announced soon.”