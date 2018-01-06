Badoo Killing: Alaka Petitions IGP Over Sealing Of Property

Following the sealing off of his business premises by officials of the Lagos State Government few days ago, an alleged Badoo kingpin, Alaka Abayomi has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Idris.

Alaka claimed that the sealing off of his business interests by the government agency was based solely on the security report given to the Lagos State government by CP Imohimi alleging him to be a badoo kingpin.

Alaka spoke through his Principal Counsel, Barrister Tunde Ojehomon who addressed a press conference in Ibadan, saying the action is unlawful and a breach of his fundamental human rights

Copies of the petition were said to have been sent to the office of Inspector General of Police, The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Human Right Commission of Nigeria, The Police Service Commission, The Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs and The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs amongst others.

The request in the petitions is that an independent investigating team be set up to look into the allegation against him (Alaka) that is free from CP Imohimi’s control or supervision.

While noting that the legal team is putting its papers together to seek legal remedy against what it perceived as unlawful sealing of its clients property, Ojehomon noted that the team had also resolved to and exhaust all available administrative remedies in the light of the recent events that have concretised its suspicion that CP Imohimi has a personal axe to grind with Alaka.

He expressed belief that once the request of an independent investigative team is ensured, the truth about the case will come to the fore.

He urged the public to remain calm and be wary of antics that will be prejudicial to their minds pending the outcome of a proper investigation.

According to Ojehomon, the press conference has become necessary owing to the recent publication in the gazette issued on the authority of the Inspector General of Police declaring Alaka wanted.

He said Alaka after his unlawful public parade by the Police of the Lagos State Command had instituted an action against the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, CP Edgar Imohimi in suit No FHC/L/CS/1241/17.

Affirming that the originating processes in the matter have been served on the respondents since August 2017, Ojehomon disclosed that the case has come up for hearing once before a vacation judge and twice before a Federal High Court judge in the Lagos Division.

However, he alleged that the respondents were not only absent on those occasions but that they have also “failed, neglected and or refused to file any processes in response to our clients case against them.”

“The last time the case came up which was 12/12/17, the court adjourned the suit for definite hearing to early this year. It is shocking how the respondents have again come to the public declaring our client, applicant before a superior court of record wanted over allegation of Badoo cult killing the same subject matter in FHC/L/CS/1503/17.

“As though the above was not enough, in the early hours of 3rd of January, 2018 the business premises of our client were again sealed by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) based solely on the security report made available to the Lagos State government by CP Edgar Imohimi alleging our client to be a Badoo kingpin.

“Even though we are putting our papers together to seek legal remedy against what we perceive as unlawful sealing of our clients property, we have resolved to resort to and exhaust all available administrative remedies in the light of the recent events that have concretized our suspicion that CP Edgar Imohimi has a personal axe to grind with our client.”