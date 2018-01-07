NEWS
Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs.
Nasarawa State government has donated relief materials worth over fifty million naira, to the internally displaced persons in the state.
State deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, disclosed this while inspecting the procured relief materials ahead of the distribution yesterday in Lafia.
The deputy governor explained that the items were procured based on the directive of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for IDPs in Awe and Keana, affected by the recent suspected herdsmen invasion of some Tiv communities at the Nasarawa- Benue border communities.
According to him, over fifteen thousand persons including women, children and the aged were displaced by the crisis hence the gesture in order to cushion their hardships.
The deputy governor, said adequate security arrangements has been made to ensure the items are properly channeled to the people with the support of some government officials and the leadership of the various cultural associations in the state.
Items donated include one hundred bags of rice, two thousand tubbers of yam, fifty bags of garri, five thousand matt’s, one thousand pieces of mattress, twenty bags of beans, twenty bags of sugar and medical facilities to take care of their health needs.
Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, president Tiv development Association in the state, Boniface Ifer, expressed appreciation to the state government for the gesture and assured of equitable distribution of the items.
KRPC’s Female Workers Donate To Orphanage Homes
World Cup: Nigeria Should Not Be Spectators In Russia- PMB
Tambuwal To Sink 250 Solar-powered Water Scheme In Sokoto Rural Communities
1000 Edo Farmers To Benefit From NIRSAL Cassava Programme
CHAN: Super Eagles Fly Out To Morocco Monday
Inside Kaduna’s N5bn Inland Dry Port
Examining Gandujiyya, Kwankwassiyya Battle For Soul Of Kano APC
Benue’s Grazing Law, Massacre And Sound Bites
APC Not Involved In Final Compilation Of Board Appointments – Odigie-Oyegun
New Vistas Beckon In Energy, Power
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURED24 hours ago
Inside Kaduna’s N5bn Inland Dry Port
-
FEATURED23 hours ago
Examining Gandujiyya, Kwankwassiyya Battle For Soul Of Kano APC
-
FEATURED23 hours ago
Benue’s Grazing Law, Massacre And Sound Bites
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
APC Not Involved In Final Compilation Of Board Appointments – Odigie-Oyegun
-
FEATURES24 hours ago
New Vistas Beckon In Energy, Power
-
FEATURED24 hours ago
You Have No Political Relevance, Buhari Group Tells Arewa Youths
-
FEATURES24 hours ago
My Govt. Is Up-to-date In Salary Payment – Yahaya Bello
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Wenger Likens George Weah’s Life To Film Script