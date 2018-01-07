Nasarawa Government Donates Relief Materials to IDPs.

Nasarawa State government has donated relief materials worth over fifty million naira, to the internally displaced persons in the state.

State deputy governor, Silas Ali Agara, disclosed this while inspecting the procured relief materials ahead of the distribution yesterday in Lafia.

The deputy governor explained that the items were procured based on the directive of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for IDPs in Awe and Keana, affected by the recent suspected herdsmen invasion of some Tiv communities at the Nasarawa- Benue border communities.

According to him, over fifteen thousand persons including women, children and the aged were displaced by the crisis hence the gesture in order to cushion their hardships.

The deputy governor, said adequate security arrangements has been made to ensure the items are properly channeled to the people with the support of some government officials and the leadership of the various cultural associations in the state.

Items donated include one hundred bags of rice, two thousand tubbers of yam, fifty bags of garri, five thousand matt’s, one thousand pieces of mattress, twenty bags of beans, twenty bags of sugar and medical facilities to take care of their health needs.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, president Tiv development Association in the state, Boniface Ifer, expressed appreciation to the state government for the gesture and assured of equitable distribution of the items.