Tambuwal To Sink 250 Solar-powered Water Scheme In Sokoto Rural Communities

Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led government has awarded contract for the construction of 250 solar powered water schemes to be sited in rural areas across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto state, a statement by Imam Imam divulged.

Imam Imam, who is the spokesperson of the governor, added that, the water project was part of the governor’s policy aimed at improving standard of living in the state.

According to the statement, the nature and location of the 250 solar water scheme were arrived at after wide consultations with stakeholders at the grassroots level, adding, therefore that, the project will be completed within three months.

The statement read in part, “The project is part of government’s policy of opening up and improving standard of living is rural areas. It will be completed in three months and is consisting of solar pumping system, control room, distribution system, borehole, 10,000-litre capacity tank and security fence.

“The breakdown of the placement in each LGA is as follows: Dange Shuni, Gada and Sokoto North LGAs will have 14 of the schemes in different locations, Wurno LGA will have 12 while 11 different locations will benefit from the scheme in Illela LGA. The remaining 17 LGA will each get 10 of the schemes in their localities.”

“The unique thing about this project is the level of participation of communities in planning for the constructions. Government will continue to engage the populace as it implements projects that have positive bearing on their lives.

“This project will increase access to safe drinking water and improve hygiene and basic sanitation in rural areas across the state,” the statement added.