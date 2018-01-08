Abuja Light Rail Set To Begin Operation, As Test Coaches Arrive

The secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Transport Secretariat, Comrade Kayode Opeifa has disclosed that the long awaited Abuja Light Rail is now set to commence operations.

Speaking when took the delivery of three coaches, meant for the test operations of the railway services in Abuja at the weekend, Opeifa revealed that the ultra-modern coaches have a total capacity of 390 passengers.

He explained that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) could not commence test runs of the rail lines, because of the preliminary logistics needed before the exercise, adding that all hands are now on deck for the commencement of the operations.

The secretary disclosed that 12 stations, traversing the rail-line corridor, have been completed, including the Abuja Metro Station behind the Abuja World Trade Centre, which is known as the Central Railway Station.

The facilities, especially the Metro Station, according to him, are all ultra-modern edifices with provisions for modern shopping and eateries, adding that the rolling stock depot and maintenance base at Idu, fitted with modern railway coaches repair facilities have also been completed.

He also revealed that the rail lines project for Gwagwa, Jabi, Gwarimpa, Utako, Wuse Hospital and Garki, before ending at the Area 1 Park, behind the former FCT NYSC Secretariat, would commence this year.

Opeifa commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for the passion and energy he invested in driving the project to the tremendous success story being witnessed today.