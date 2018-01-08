METRO
Abuja Light Rail Set To Begin Operation, As Test Coaches Arrive
The secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Transport Secretariat, Comrade Kayode Opeifa has disclosed that the long awaited Abuja Light Rail is now set to commence operations.
Speaking when took the delivery of three coaches, meant for the test operations of the railway services in Abuja at the weekend, Opeifa revealed that the ultra-modern coaches have a total capacity of 390 passengers.
He explained that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) could not commence test runs of the rail lines, because of the preliminary logistics needed before the exercise, adding that all hands are now on deck for the commencement of the operations.
The secretary disclosed that 12 stations, traversing the rail-line corridor, have been completed, including the Abuja Metro Station behind the Abuja World Trade Centre, which is known as the Central Railway Station.
The facilities, especially the Metro Station, according to him, are all ultra-modern edifices with provisions for modern shopping and eateries, adding that the rolling stock depot and maintenance base at Idu, fitted with modern railway coaches repair facilities have also been completed.
He also revealed that the rail lines project for Gwagwa, Jabi, Gwarimpa, Utako, Wuse Hospital and Garki, before ending at the Area 1 Park, behind the former FCT NYSC Secretariat, would commence this year.
Opeifa commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for the passion and energy he invested in driving the project to the tremendous success story being witnessed today.
Abuja Light Rail Set To Begin Operation, As Test Coaches Arrive
FCTA To Demolish Over 750 Structures In Lugbe
Commowealth Games: D’Tigers Draw Australia, New Zealand, Canada In Basketball Event
Ambode Hails MMPN For Effective Partnership With Govt
2019: Tinubu Ya Mayar Da Martani Kan Goyon Bayan Atiku
PDP Backs Mbaka, Says Dankwambo Qualified To Be President
Mutual Genocide Raging In Adamawa, Ardo Declares
I Am Ready To Sacrifice 2019 For Safety Of My People – Ortom
Minimum Wage: Can FG Meet Labour Six Months Ultimatum?
PDP Backs Mbaka, Says Dankwambo Qualified To Be President
FLASHBACK
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PDP Backs Mbaka, Says Dankwambo Qualified To Be President
-
CRIME8 hours ago
Mutual Genocide Raging In Adamawa, Ardo Declares
-
CRIME8 hours ago
I Am Ready To Sacrifice 2019 For Safety Of My People – Ortom
-
LABOUR MATTERS8 hours ago
Minimum Wage: Can FG Meet Labour Six Months Ultimatum?
-
NEWS8 hours ago
PDP Backs Mbaka, Says Dankwambo Qualified To Be President
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
Bitcoin Crash: CBN Cautions In Virtual Currencies Trading Stands
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Join Action, Lose Your Job, Kaduna Govt Warns Teachers
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Security Operatives Kill Masterminds Of Rivers Massacre