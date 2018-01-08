Ambode Hails MMPN For Effective Partnership With Govt

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend applauded the Muslin Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) for effective partnership with the government aimed at ensuring rapid development of the state.

The governor said this at the second Annual Media Conference tagged; Islam, Muslim and Nigerian Media held in Lagos.

Ambode who appreciated the role the media practitioners have been playing in discharging their duties said the nation’s media has been very effective in the onerous task of nation building.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef, said all the projects and programmes of the government would not have been successful without the collaboration of the media.

Ambode said he is not bother about the issue of electioneering campaign now because he needs total concentration to deliver on his electioneering promises.

He said, “Our plans is to execute most of these projects at various areas of the metropolitans like, Oshodi, 10 lane International Airport road project which is meant to be completed in 15months, the light industrial park at Imota and Igbonla, 3,000 mega watts, among others.”

Also speaking at the event Professor Lai Olurode, Chairman, Annual Conference of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria lauded the organizers of the programme for the initiative.

He added that, “Wars had been fought and are still being fought by ‘Muslims’ against ‘Muslims’. Yet, justifications and rationalization are sought in both the Qur’an and the Hadith for apparent contradictions and this has become more entrenched and more direct.

“It is doubtful if the label ‘Nigerian media’ really exists in the sense in which one can proudly speak of British Media, other than as a tool of anti-Islamic propaganda. The Nigerian media is predictable in its anti-pluralistic, though, unwritten agenda.”