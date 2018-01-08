CRIME
Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged N2.3m Fraud
A 60-year-old businesswoman, Christiana Oladipo, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos accused of defrauding a woman of N2.3 million.
Oladipo was arraigned before Magistrate O.J. Awope on charges of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.
The accused, who resides at Ayobo area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Awope said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court the accused committed the offences sometime in November 2017 at Ayobo, Lagos.
Ayorinde said that the accused fraudulently obtained N2.3 million from the complainant, Mrs Titilayo Olanrewaju, on pretext of selling a Lexus jeep LR 330 to her.
“The accused, who claimed she was selling cars, showed the complainant some cars on her phone and the complainant made her choice.
“After negotiation, the complainant paid the money but the accused relocated to Ogun,” he said.
Ayorinde said that the accused was arrested through her son.
“The accused son was seen in a club, he was apprehended and that led to the arrest of the accused,” he said.
The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for obtaining money under false pretence.
The case was adjourned to Jan. 29, for mention. (NAN)
