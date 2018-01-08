Candido Sues For Peace As Council Moves To Adjust Boundary

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called for peaceful coexistence among all residents of the council.

Candido made the appeal at the security and boundary adjustment meeting, between the national unity committee and traditional rulers, held at the council secretariat.

The chairman stated that there cannot be any meaningful development without peace and tranquillity, just as he charges all traditional rulers to ensure that peace reigns within their domains to enhance the execution of capital projects.

He explained that the national unity committee is set up to prevent the eruption of crisis in the council and warned traditional rulers to desist from aiding and abetting crime and to allow the law take its course.

Candido further charged traditional rulers to respect hierarchy in their various domains in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, the head, department of works in the council, Engr Alhassan Dakwoyi explained that the boundary adjustment is line with the fact that residents have breached the existing demarcations.

Dakwoyi added that the committee has observed that some houses now overlap the boundaries, making it difficult to state where the residents belong.

The chairman national unity committee, Mr. John Bawa, in his contribution, noted that the peace and boundary adjustment initiative is long overdue, if the desired peace is to be achieved.

While decrying the rate of cultism in the society, Bawa further called on residents to return to culture, to address the remote causes of crisis in the society, adding that peace and unity is the pillar of the community and nation at large.

Chairman of district heads, Chief Jacob Garki enjoined traditional rulers to lead by example and forgive one another when they are hurt, just as he called on the traditional institution to support the national unity committee to provide a lasting peace in AMAC.

Also speaking, the chairman village heads Mr Bawa Jeta commended Candido for setting up the national unity committee to ensure peace in the council, just as he appealed to him to pardon traditional rulers who may have erred in the course of discharging their duties, as custodians of culture and heritage.