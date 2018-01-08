FCTA To Demolish Over 750 Structures In Lugbe

Over 750 illegal structures, including housing estates, have been marked by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for demolition, before the end of January, 2018.

Speaking when he visited the area, at the weekend, the director, FCTA department of development control, Mukhtar Galadima, explained that the housing estates and other structures, in the area, do not have government allocations.

Galadima pointed out that the structures were built directly under a high tension in Tudunwada, Peace Village, which according to him, breached the legally permitted 30 metre-proximity to high tension facilities.

He maintained that the structures would also be removed to pave way for the development of Lugbe FHA Farm Market and for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TRCN) to start work on the site.

The development control boss further explained that his office had already served notices to residents of the area, adding that the demolition exercise has become imperative due to a request from the

Federal Ministry of Power to use the area for the construction of a 330/132/33kv substation.

Galadima added that the substation was one of the major projects slated for the FCT, as listed by the federal government, which is part of its capital projects to be executed in 2018.

Similarly, Diamond Acres, a major private estate under construction in Lugbe was also marked for immediate demolition, for disregarding development guidelines.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu explained that Diamond Acres Estate was sitting directly on Ring Road 4, which is a major road network.

Shuaibu disclosed that the developer of the project has refused to comply after many notices by the department of development control, to stop work, adding that due process was not followed in obtaining necessary permits before embarking on building of the structures.