Stakeholders Hold Security Meeting For Lasting Peace In Bwari

Stakeholders in Bwari area council, at the weekend, held a security meeting for sustainable peace in the area, coming after the Christmas day communal clash that left three people dead and many injured.

Chairman of the council, Hon. Musa Dikko, while briefing stakeholders, comprising of past chairmen and various committees leaders, in the area, assured that the security operatives are sufficiently deployed to the area to prevent reoccurrence.

Dikko explained that the dusk till dawn curfew was placed to forestall break down of law and order, as miscreants have tried to take advantage of the situation to steal people’s properties.

He disclosed that investigation is ongoing, just as he commended the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), during the crisis.

Dikko disclosed that a joint committee of NEMA, FEMA and the council are taking inventory of affected persons, through the market union to ensure government intervention, adding that there was provision for temporary market site, pending when the debris in the burnt Bwari Market are cleared.

The immediate past chairmen of the council, Peter Yohanna Ushafa, in his address advised that councillors in all the wards, in the council, to always interface with youths to avert any reprisal attack.

Ushafa noted that security operatives could only perform if they have ample information from members of the public.

Also speaking, the first chairman of Bwari area council, Samson Galuwyi, advised that it was important to eschew all political differences to protect life, just as he added that all chiefs must be engaged continuously in ensuring lasting peace and to prevent reoccurrence.

In his message, the secretary, FCTA Area Councils Services Secretariat (ACSS), Adamu Bappah, urged stakeholders to work towards tackling the problem, adding the secretariat is working on little financial assistance to the affected persons.