INEC Gets New REC, Says Newly Registered Voters Hit 3.9M

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today sworn-in a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), even about 3.9 million people have been registered in the continue voters registration exercise.

The new REC, Dr Mahmuda Isah from Kebbi State who was recently cleared by the National Assembly, was sworn in at the Headquarters of INEC in Abujan thereby bringing the total number of serving RECs to 25.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu also disclosed that at the end of the 3rd quarter (2017) of the ongoing nationwide CVR exercise, some 3.9 million Nigerians were registered.

While welcoming the new REC, Mahmood congratulated him on his new assignment and urged him to immediately settle down for the task ahead.

“There is no time to waste, please endeavour to familiarize yourself with the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines as well as the Commissions strategic plan 2017-2021,” Prof Yakubu said.

He reminded the REC that his appointment was coming at a time when the commission and indeed Nigerians had begun the countdown to the 2019 general elections.

The INEC chairman further added that the REC was assuming office at the 1st quarter in 2018 of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, an exercise which he stressed was critical to the success of the 2019 general elections.

He urged the new member of the INEC family to be fair to all staff, be prudent in managing resources and ensure his personal integrity was not put to test.

He expressed confidence that the new REC would deploy his education and wealth of experience to the work of the commission and add value to the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Responding, Dr Mahmuda appreciated the warm welcome accorded him and assured that he will discharge his duties with utmost professionalism.

Until his appointment, Dr. Mahmuda, was a Deputy Director at the National Assembly and has a Ph.D in Petroleum Law.