Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Suffers Mishap

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counter insurgency operation in the North East.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya on Monday.

The statement said the incident, which occurred on 8 January 2018, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter but there was no loss of life.

Adesanya further said in the statement that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” the statement added.