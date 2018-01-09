Presidential Campaigns Starts 18 November

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that campaigns for the 2019 presidential elections will commence on 18 November, 2018.

The commission also announced that the campaigns for the governorship and the national assembly elections will also commenced on December 1, 2018.

Rolling our the activities of the 2019 elections at a press conference today, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said the presidential elections remained 402 days.

INEC equally said it would go ahead with its earlier plan to conduct the Anambra Central election on January 13.

According to the Chairman , the Publication of Notice of Election for National and State Elections would be on August 17, 2018 while that of the FCT Area Council Elections would be done on September 3, 2018. Collection of nomination forms by political parties for national and state elections begins from August 11 to 24 while that of the FCT Area Council elections would be between November 3 and 10, 2018.

“We are going by the orders of the Court of Appeal that INEC should conduct a fresh election withing 90 days and the position of the court has not changed. So, there will be elections in Anambra Central on January 13, 2018”, Yakubu stated.

Commencement of campaign by political parties would be November 18 for. Presidential and National Assembly Elections; December 1 for Governorship and State Assembly elections and December 2 for the FCT Area Council elections. The last day for the submission of nomination forms to INEC is December 3, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections;

December 17 for Governorship and State Assembly and December 14, 2018 for the FCT Area Council Elections. INEC equally fixed the last day for campaigns for February 14, 2019 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections as well as February 28, 2018 for Governorship, State Assembly and FCT Area Council Elections.

Yakubu further asserted “Today, it is exactly 402 days to the opening of polling units nationwide at 8am on Saturday 16th February 2019. As political parties and candidates canvass the support of the electorate, the Commission wishes to appeal to all and sundry to eschew bitterness and conduct their activities with decorum. The 2015 General Election was a watershed in the history of our democracy. The Commission is determined to build on this legacy by ensuring that our elections keep getting better”.