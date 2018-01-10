Bwari Crisis: Youth Group Wants Sarkin Title Abolished

The Bwari Youth Development Association (BYDA), the umbrella body of the youths in Bwari Area Council Area of the Federal Capital Territory, has called for the scrapping of the Sarki Bwari title in the council saying it is the cause of the crisis that engulfed Bwari community on December 24, 2017. which led to loss and wanton destruction of lives and property.

The spokesperson of BYDA, Comrade Theophilus Noah Baba, while talking to the media at the Esu Bwari’s palace said the crisis was because of the imposition of Awal Mohammed Ijakoro as the Sarkin Bwari who he said does not have any lineage to the chieftaincy diadem of Bwari chiefdom.

He said Bwari people will only recognize the Esu Bwari, His Royal Highness, HRH Ibrahim Yaro, as the only traditional ruler in the Bwari. According to Noah Baba, there is an existing traditional institution in Bwari which dated back to the 14th century while he added that the present Esu is the 17th traditional ruler known as Esu of Bwaya (Bwari).

He said the Gbagyi people who are the original owner of Bwari are loving people who have cohabited with other tribes from Nigeria without any form of crisis. He added that the crisis consumed three of their brothers whose names he gave as Messrs. Wisdom Phillip, Julius Dasha and Timothy Tasha while other sustained gunshot injuries and are recuperating in hospitals in FCT.

He however called on FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, to find a lasting solution to the crisis which he said has nothing to do with cult-related activities and called for the scrapping of the Sarkin Bwari title.

He said, “Awal Mohammed Ijakoro has no lineage to the chieftaincy diadem of Bwari chiefdom because he is not from Bwari talk less of being a Gbagyi tribe who are the sole owner of the chiefdom. Moreover, there is an existing traditional institution in Bwari which dated back to the 14th century and the present Esu, HRH Ibrahim Yaro, is the 17th traditional ruler known as Esu of Bwaya (Bwari). The truth is, we are tired of being taken for jolly rides, we are tired of this injustice and we can no longer have two kings in Bwari. We can no longer tolerate a non-indigene having traditional power over us. We want the government of the day to truly show the world that it represents equity and fairness by abolishing the seat of Emir or Sarkin in Bwari that has caused more harm than good. The only traditional institution we want to bow to is that of the Esu.”