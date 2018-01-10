C’River Lawmaker, Jarigbe Agom Empowers Constituent With New Car

Cross River State lawmaker, Hon Jarigbe Agom, representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday presented a key of a new car to one of his constituent, Mr Patrick Eneji, popularly known as Patty Warrior, as an Empowerment for his commercial transport business.

Hon Jarigbe, who is the chairman House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating revenue leakages in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, while handing over other particulars of the car also presented a cheque of N100,000 to enable Mr Patty get the car registered and change the tyres.

According to him, he knows Mr Patty is a well known driver in the transportation business and the best thing to do for him is to empower him in the area of his competence. “Unfortunately he has been out of business for a while. This is to give him a fresh start,” he said.

The recipient, Patty warrior, who was full of joy, prayed for the Honourable to continue to live for his people, while pledging his unalloyed support.

He said, “I am very happy and excited. I don even know what to say, because he just surprised me. He did promise me, he just said I should come to Abuja, when I came and stayed for some days. I called to inform him I will be going back, he said, no I should wait.

“Then this morning, he called me to come that he bought a car for me., that I am staying without doing anything, I should look for something to eat. I thank God and pray that God should bless him more and bless me too, so that I won’t disappoint him.”

The exercise was done in the presence of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) supervisory councilor for health, Hon Gabriel Bravo Oluohu and other key supporters.

The gesture of the Honourable member, who is currently a high ranking lawmaker in the House of Reps, is both seen as a political move and proactive measure of touching the lives of his people and getting them lucratively engaged.

It would be recalled that the Hon Jarigbe during the Christmas festivities donated two cars to PDP chapter chairmen of Ogoja and Yala.