El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Health In Detoreiorating State, IMN Group Raises Alarm

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites group has raised alarm that, the health condition of their revered leader, Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has gone very bad, that he is now paralysed in the custody of the security and stressed the urgent need for him to get medical attention.

The Shi’ites also said that, aside that both detained Sheikh and his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim still carry live bullets in their bodies since December 2015, el-zakzaky can no longer stand to pray or talk properly.

IMN which spoke through the chairman of its resource forum, Professor Abdullahi Danladi at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday further said, their leader who has been turned to a one-eyed man during his arrest by security operatives in 2015 is on the verge of losing his second eye if not urgently allowed to seek medical attention outside the country.

The grouo however asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security to unconditionally release Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to enable them seek proper medical attention.

Professor Danladi while lamenting the way and manner the Department of State Security (DSS) had handled Zakzaky’s health also alleged that, their leader feeds himself and his wife and also pays all his bills, including water and electricity in detention.

According to the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Don, “following a rare visit to our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, it was discovered that the health situation of the Sheikh has taken a nosedive for the worse. He had suffered what turned out to be a stroke but the authorities illegally detaining him had kept a blind eye to his dire situation.

“It emerged that his health condition suffered severe knocks in the past

week, such that he was critically ill and was in urgent need of the best medical attention possible, but Buhari administration is negligent about it. He suffered slurred speech, weakness of the

right side of the upper limb and general weakness of both lower limbs and consequently has been unable to walk or even stand for the past one week. The Sheikh is also known to be hypertensive for more than 10 years.

“The 67-years old was severally shot at close range during the murderous attack on his home by the military in December, 2015. In the process, the Sheikh lost his left eye and is on the verge of losing the

right eye sequel to the brutal treatment meted out to him by the armed

soldiers and the State Security Service has denied him foreign medical treatment recommended by the local specialist who had attended to him.

Even the alternative arrangement put in place by the family of the Sheik to bring eye specialists from either within or abroad to treat him in custody has equally been rejected without any legal justification.

“To say that we are agitated by the latest development is to say the least. We are deeply concerned and disenchanted by the attitude of this administration towards our peaceful protests and demands that the Sheikh and his wife be released as ordered by a federal High court in Abuja. The Court has affirmed the Sheikh’s fundamental right to personal liberty guaranteed by Section 35 of the Constitution and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“As we focus our attention on the deteriorating health of Sheikh Zakzaky we are not oblivious of the medical condition of his wife, Malama Zeenah

Ibraheem. For reasons best known to the State Security Service, some of the bullets lodged in her body during the brutal attack of December 14, 2015, have not been extracted up till now. In the circumstances, she has been subjected to excruciating pain and agony, on a daily basis. Her life which is currently in danger may be saved and prolonged if she is allowed to receive adequate medical attention without any further delay. We therefore, urged Mr. Buhari to release the couple and allow them to seek proper medical attention.

“To this end, we have started a series of peaceful protests across the country, to demand an immediate and unconditional release of our leader to enable him get the proper medical attention he desires. Since the start of these peaceful protests last Sunday 07/01/18, armed policemen have in a number of places heavily descended on the peaceful protesters killing two in Kaduna, injuring several others and arresting hundreds in both Abuja and Kaduna.

“We are strongly appealing to people of conscience, human rights organisations, activists and the international community to prevail upon this administration to tread the path of justice and pave way for our Leader to go and look after his health properly”, he said.

While saying that, the movement will take legal action against the Nigeria Police, over the killing of its two members in Kaduna, Professor Danladi said those killed were Muhammad Auwal from Kakuri and Abdulmalik Sani, a Master Degree student of Entrepreneurship at Kaduna State University (KASU).

But Police had denied killing any member of the movement. The Kaduna State Police Command PPRO, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu said, there was no death recorded during the Shi’ites protest in Kaduna.

According to him, when the police got wind of the protest by the Shi’ites, they quickly mobilised their men to go to the scene and disperse the protesters.

“You know there is a law by the state government, banning streets protest without due approval from the authority. It was against that background that we swung into action to ensure law and order. In the process of dispersing the protesters, a Policeman and two of the protesters were injured, but there was no death, those that were even injured sustained minor injury”, he said.