Former NUJ Deputy President Declares for Senate In Ebonyi

A Forrmer Deputy National President of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Chief Abia Onyike Wednesday said he will contest for Ebonyi south senatorial seat in 2019 general election to give quality representation and contribute to the development of the state.

Comrade Onyike, a former Commissioner for Information may be running against controversial Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Sonni Ogbuorji who is currently serving his second tenure.

According to Comrade Onyeike, the recent defection of senator Ogbuorji to the All Progressives Congress(APC) making has made the coast clearer for him to image as he remains the most suitable candidate for the position.

Governor Umahi had during a New Year visit said that the seat has been zoned back to Afikpo south where Ogbuorji and Onyike hail from.

Onyike who was Deputy National Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during the administration of of Senator Smart Adeyemi was also a pioneer Chairman of Ebonyi state council of the union, made his intension known to journalists in Abakaliki.

He noted that since the Ebonyi south senatorial seat had been zoned to Afikpo south local government area of the state the slot would naturally go to his area, the Lower Edda, so would make it easier for him to emerge victorious.

The former Commissioner for Information and Special Adviser to former Governor Elechi on Media said he would effectively represent people of his zone if voted into power, adding that the zone has not been properly represented in recent time.

Onyike who was Director of Media and Publicity of Divine Mandate Organization, a campaign organization of Governor David Umahi in 2015 general election, said his experience in both politics and media would

distinguish him among every other person that may be eyeing the seat.

He said if voted into power, he will initiate a bill that will improve the welfare of journalists in the country as according to him, journalists are very critical in nation building but are not treated

well by both government and their organizations.