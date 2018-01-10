NEWS
PMB Appoints Ahmed Abubakar DG NIA
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a substantive Director General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
In a statement by the special adviser media to the President, Femi Adesina, the new Director General is Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, who till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.
Adesina said Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.
He said “He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.
Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano. He is also fluent in English and Arabic.
“The appointment takes immediate effect”
LEADERSHIP recalls that Ambassador Ayo Oke was sacked as DG NIA in October over allegations of financial impropriety .
The president had ordered a full scale investigation into the discovery of large amount of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, on which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.
Consequently, the president directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.
After the investigations panel submitted it’s report, President Buhari approved the recommendation to terminate the appointment of Ambassador Oke, and has further approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.
