Reps Want Health Agencies Merged

The House of Representatives has called for some federal agencies with overlapping functions to be merged to avoid duplication and cut in cost.

The call was made during the 2017/2018 budget defence session of the House Committee on Health Services with federal agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Steve Oransanya-led Presidential Committee on reform of government agencies in its report, recommended the reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161, as part of efforts geared toward reducing average cost of governance in Nigeria.

According to the report, “There are 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in the country.”

It also stressed the need for both the Legislature and Judiciary to make concerted efforts at reducing their running costs as well as

restructuring and rationalising the agencies under them since the three arms make up the government.

It further proposed the removal of all professional bodies/Councils from the national budget in order to reduce the high cost of governance, adding that the budgetary system should be linked to deliverables and output.

Speaking during the budget defence of Health Records Officers’ Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORDN) the lawmakers also queried the rationale behind non-remittance of internally generated revenue (IGR).

They argued that the unilateral decision by management of MDAs to spend the internally generated revenue was in breach of relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution as well as Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

To that end the chairman of the committee, Hon. Chike Okafor set up two sub-committees chaired by Hon.Ossai Nicholas Ossai that will interface with management of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research & Development; Medical Laboratory Science of Nigeria and Nursing & Midwifery Council of Nigeria, with the view to reconcile the financial report and other gray areas.

Okafor emphaised the need to strengthen most of the existing agencies, with the view ensure effective service delivery.

“The essence of the sub-committees set up by the Health Services committee is to go back to the agencies and reconcile.

“We set up two committee of 5 members each. The first one is headed by Ossai Nicholas Ossai. The second by the Deputy Chairman, Muhammed Usman is to go back to these agencies immediately and then do the reconciliation so we can look at their 2018 budget.

“Of course, you saw some of their figures are muddled up. So good a thing in the committee that I chair, we have professionals that can even help these agencies. It should go beyond mere oversight and look at how to strengthen them so they can continue to add value.

According to the financial records submitted to the Committee, the Institute spent total sum of N247,037,443.82 generated in 2017 financial year without obtaining approval from the National Assembly.

In a related development, the House Committee on Governmental Affairs has queried the National Lottery Trust Fund over non-presentation of funds accrued from the 20% statutory contribution from National Lottery Commission as well as other intervention funds.

It also expressed displeasure over non-disclosure of how the Trust Fund utilized the sum of N570 million released out of total sum of N1.107 billion appropriated for capital expenditure in 2017.

The lawmakers also noted that the multi-billion naira used by the National Lottery Trust Fund for procurement and distribution of sport facilities to 2,000 schools across the country, was approved during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Worried by the non-transparent of its accounting system, the lawmakers observed that the National Lottery Trust Fund has not disclosed the amount realized as intervention fund under President Buhari’s administration.

To this end, the lawmakers issued a 24 hour ultimatum to management of the National Lottery Trust Fund to provide details of its budget performance for 2015 to 2017 and specify the projects implemented within the year under review.