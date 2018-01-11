AVIATION
2 Pilots Fight Inside Plane With 324 Passengers
An Indian airline has sacked two of its pilots for fighting in the cockpit during a New Year’s Day flight from London to Mumbai.
The airline—Jet Airways, in a statement said that the cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained but the male pilot allegedly slapped the female during the incident.
It said: “We have terminated the services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect.”
The company did not release further details.
Indian media had reported the male pilot slapped his female co-pilot during an argument in the cockpit and that she emerged crying and for a time refused to return to the cockpit.
The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.
