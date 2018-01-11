Breaking: Army, Police Take Over Kaduna Ahead Of NLC Protest

There has been a massive deployment of military and police personnel across Kaduna metropolis in an attempt to stop organised labour from holding it’s protest against the sack of teachers by the Kaduna state government.

LEADERSHIP reporter observed that soldiers have barricaded the government House and Independence Way, venue of the takeoff of the protest.

It was gathered also that other labour leaders coming into the state were also ordered to return by well armed security personnel.

Recall that the state government had reportedly threatened to arrest any protester, saying there is a ban on protest in the state

More Details Later…