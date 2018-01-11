CBN Directs Microfinance Banks, Others To Suspend Accounts Without BVN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to place all accounts without Biometric Verification Number (BVN) on a ‘post no debit’ status.

OFIs operators are those in Micro Finance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Institutions, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Discount House, Bureaux-de-change, among others.

The CBN in a circular signed by director of Other Financial Institutions supervision department, Mr. Adedeji Adesemoye, said credit lodgments inclusive of deposits and inward transfers, may be received into such accounts.

He directed those in the OFIs operators to continue to enroll customers of such accounts and remove the suspension once they comply.

The circular stated: “following the expiration of the extended deadline of December 31, 2017 for your customers to enroll and/or submit their BVN details to your institutions, you are required to place all accounts without BVN on a ‘post no debit’ status. However, credit lodgments inclusive of deposits and inward transfers, maybe received into such accounts.

“You are required to continue to enroll customers of such accounts and only remove the ‘post no debit’ restriction when a valid BVN has been obtained and submitted by the customer or the customer has been duly enrolled by your institution. Our earlier directive on the conspicuous display of notices sensitizing customers n BVN in the banking hall”.

Adesemoye reiterated the apex bank’s resolve to monitor compliance and impose sanctions on non-compliance.

“Please note that this directive takes effect immediately and the CBN will continue to monitor compliance. Non-compliance will be met with appropriate sanctions,” the circular signed by Adesemoye noted.

Before now, the president, National Association of Microfinance Bank (NAMB), Mr. Nwoke Rogers, had said the association is not requesting from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extension to its Biometric Verification Number (BVN) registration that ends December 31, 2017.

The apex bank had extended the deadline from July 1 to December to allow more prospective MFBs customers to register on BVN.

In a telephone chat with LEADERSHIP, he said, “We are not clamouring for BVN extension because Nigerians will not want to register until the last minutes. Many of our members across the country have the machine. There are machines in our branches across the country for customers to enroll. That is the only way MFBs can achieve full enrolment across the country.

“The restriction, according to CBN, is that after December 31, 2017, MFB customer without BVN will not be allowed to transact until they have BVN linked to their accounts. It is not that their funds will be trapped. Once they have BVN, they will definitely have access to their accounts.

Some states have more people that are yet to register but the BVN is available for them to do so after the deadline”.