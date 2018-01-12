2019: I Am Still In The Race For Presidency – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Firday said the decision of the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone presidential ticket to the North has nothing to do with his own resolve to contest for the position in 2019 general elections.

He also expressed confidence that his party will defeat Dr Kayode Fayemi again if picked as the All Progressives Congress candidates for the July 14 governorship poll in the state.

The governor said he decided to soft-pedal on his campaign because of the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship poll, saying the campaign will begin to gain traction after the state election.

On the agitations of some PDP aggrieved aspirants that Fayose should be prevented from interfering with the primary , the governor assured that the state has no role to play in the shadow election, saying it remains the prerogative of the Chief Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee.

Some aggrieved PDP aspirants like; former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Biodun Olujimi , Owoseeni Ajayi and Amb Dare Bejide, had at a joint press conference on Monday advised Secondus to checkmate Fayose and ensure that credible primary is conducted in Ekiti.

Fayose who spoke during an interactive session with teachers in public primary and secondary schools at the government house in Ado Ekiti, on Friday said, “I am still in the presidential race I am only waiting for the time Ekiti governorship election will hold so I can have the time. Though, I am making contacts, I am reaching out to the people that matter across the country.”.

On the primary election in Ekiti, Fayose said: “I have no role to play, only the NWC will present the delegate lists for them to elect the candidate, so I won’t interfere despite my support for Prof Kolapo Olusola.

“I have no regret supporting Olusola , if it were those people I had supported, they won’t be abusing me. But they remain our brothers and sisters and we are going to put our house in order at the right time so that we can be on the same page”, Fayose added.

Addressing the teachers, Fayose appealed to them to support Olusola the way they did to him in June 21, 2014 governorship election, when he defeated Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He promised not to owe the teachers a dime at the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2018.