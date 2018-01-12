METRO
El-Zakzaky Is Not Dead – DSS
The Department of State Services (DSS) has on Friday in Abuja said that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is not dead, contrary to rumours.
An official of the service who preferred to remain anonymous, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that El-Zakzaky was hale and hearty.
NAN reports that El-zakzakky was arrested in 2015 after his members had a confrontation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaria, Kaduna State.
NAN also reports that 53 of his followers were arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Abuja following a violent protest.
Since the arrest and detention of the group’s leader, his followers had organised series of protests in some cities in the country calling for his release.( NAN)
