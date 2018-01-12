Fayemi’s Posters Flood Ekiti Streets

Barely six months to the governorship election in Ekiti State, the posters of the former governor of the state and current minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were seen pasted in strategic locations across Ado-Ekiti and some other towns in the state.

Fayemi who lost the 2014 governorship poll to Governor Ayodele Fayose, was yet to declare his intention to contest in the July 14, 2018 governorship poll.

The colourful posters pasted in Ijigbo, Odo Ado, Okesa, Irona, Ajilosun, Adebayo, Ilawe Road, Oke Oriomi areas of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, according to sources were also pasted in other towns and villages by the loyalists of the former governor who held sway between 2010 and 2014.

The posters, it was gathered were produced and pasted by John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Movement, a pressure group promoting the minister’s undeclared governorship bid.

The posters with the inscription: “Happy New Year 2018, JKF Again, congratulations, this is your year of supernatural transformation,” was believed in some quarters to be a subtle announcement of Fayemi’s rumoured intent to take another shot at the state’s highest office expected to be vacant on October 15, 2018.

The state coordinator of JKF Movement, Pastor Ade Kolade, who spoke on the development yesterday said the posters was a gesture from the group to draft the minister into the 2018 governorship race.

Kolade who claimed that the project was financed by the group and not by the minister said the gesture was to create awareness among the electorate on the need to give Fayemi another chance.