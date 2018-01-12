NEWS
Habu Muazu Donates To Party In Gombe To Boost Buhari Re-Election.
An unusual donation of Over N11 Million and campaign materials has been handed to 114 wards and 11 local government councils in Gombe state by a front line politician, Alhaji Habu Muazu, Yeriman Kashere to boost the 2019 reelection campaign of President Mohammadu Buhari.
The money was presented to leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday in a colourful ceremony at Emerald hotel Gombe.
While presenting the funds and campaign posters to the representative of the state chairman and party officials, Habu Muazu said the funds is to assist the Buhari campaign organization to secure offices in all the 114 wards and the 11 local governments across the state for the campaign to re-elect President Buhari.
Habu Muazu who is contesting for governorship of Gombe state described his donations as “doing his bit to save our state from a failed PDP government and to ensure Buhari get reelected.”
He said similar donations were given discreetly in the past, but he decided to made this public to encourage voters and also motivate party supporters.
Habu who also called on the people of the state and the entire country to disregard the recent declaration by Rev. Father Cornelius Mbaka that Buhari will not win and that Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo should be supported, said there is no march between Dankwambo and Buhari.
“From today’s endorsement by key stakeholders in the state you should know that Dankwambo is not popular and cannot be a march with President Mohammadu Buhari, so I don’t know how Father Mbaka got his inspiration.”
According to him the people of the North east have every reason to support Buhari, considering the restoration of peace, the construction of the Mambilla hydro electric power project, the establishment of the North East Development Commission and so many political appointments.
The state vice chairman of the party, Ado Gabani, who represented the state chairman, Amangal Mike, appreciated the gesture by Habu Muazu, and called on other well meaning party members to key in to help build the party to greater height.
Sign up for our newsletter
Habu Muazu Donates To Party In Gombe To Boost Buhari Re-Election.
Jadawalin Zabukan 2019: Wankin Hula Na Iya Kai Jam’iyyu Ga Dare
Ghana Must Go 12th January 2018
Ndume: First Casualty Of Presidency – Senate Cold War
Benue Killings: Over 18,000 Persons Displaced In Nasarawa – Govt
2 Pilots Fight Inside Plane With 324 Passengers
Breaking: Army, Police Take Over Kaduna Ahead Of NLC Protest
C/River Govt Unveils Ayade Rice, Crashes Price
NLC Defiles Security Threats, Takes Protest To Kaduna Govt House
FG Gives Reason For Cattle Colonies
MOST POPULAR
-
AVIATION22 hours ago
2 Pilots Fight Inside Plane With 324 Passengers
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Breaking: Army, Police Take Over Kaduna Ahead Of NLC Protest
-
NEWS15 hours ago
C/River Govt Unveils Ayade Rice, Crashes Price
-
Others8 hours ago
FG Gives Reason For Cattle Colonies
-
NEWS17 hours ago
NLC Defiles Security Threats, Takes Protest To Kaduna Govt House
-
CRIME16 hours ago
Kidnapped Kaduna Paramount Ruler, Kukah Regains Freedom
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Breaking: Ambode Sacks 3 Commissioners, Redeploys Others In Major Cabinet Reshuffle
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Kaduna On Lockdown Over Teachers’ Strike