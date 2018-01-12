Habu Muazu Donates To Party In Gombe To Boost Buhari Re-Election.

An unusual donation of Over N11 Million and campaign materials has been handed to 114 wards and 11 local government councils in Gombe state by a front line politician, Alhaji Habu Muazu, Yeriman Kashere to boost the 2019 reelection campaign of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The money was presented to leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday in a colourful ceremony at Emerald hotel Gombe.

While presenting the funds and campaign posters to the representative of the state chairman and party officials, Habu Muazu said the funds is to assist the Buhari campaign organization to secure offices in all the 114 wards and the 11 local governments across the state for the campaign to re-elect President Buhari.

Habu Muazu who is contesting for governorship of Gombe state described his donations as “doing his bit to save our state from a failed PDP government and to ensure Buhari get reelected.”

He said similar donations were given discreetly in the past, but he decided to made this public to encourage voters and also motivate party supporters.

Habu who also called on the people of the state and the entire country to disregard the recent declaration by Rev. Father Cornelius Mbaka that Buhari will not win and that Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo should be supported, said there is no march between Dankwambo and Buhari.

“From today’s endorsement by key stakeholders in the state you should know that Dankwambo is not popular and cannot be a march with President Mohammadu Buhari, so I don’t know how Father Mbaka got his inspiration.”

According to him the people of the North east have every reason to support Buhari, considering the restoration of peace, the construction of the Mambilla hydro electric power project, the establishment of the North East Development Commission and so many political appointments.

The state vice chairman of the party, Ado Gabani, who represented the state chairman, Amangal Mike, appreciated the gesture by Habu Muazu, and called on other well meaning party members to key in to help build the party to greater height.