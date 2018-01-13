30 Injured, As Armed Mercenaries Unleash Terror On Ondo Community

No fewer than 30 people were injured in Ayetoro community, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, as a gang of armed mercenaries, numbering 15, attacked the ancient town.

LEADERSHIP Weekend investigation revealed that the hoodlums who were said to have been mobilised from Lagos State and Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje council of the state, were allegedly invited to the community by the embattled king, Micah Ajijo.

It was learnt that the mayhem broke out Thursday morning when one Isaac Ikuyelorimi was challenged by a member of the terror gang for playing music in his house.

According to a source, Isaac who lives close to Ajijo’s house insisted that they have no right to stop him because the music was from his house.

The source said, “The assassins from Lagos and Igbokoda met Isaac and told him to stop the music because he was disturbing them. But Isaac told them that they have no right to stop him because the music was from his house.

“Before we knew it, it turned to heated argument and the other thugs in Ajijo’s house rushed out to attack him and everybody in the neighbourhood, stabbing people with bottles, knives and cutlasses.”

The Chairman of Ayetoro Youth Congress, Mr. Iretolu Ajinde, identified one Joseph Oniyesan as the leader of the mercenaries that were invited to the town by the embattled king to foment trouble and disrupt their annual Founder’s Day Anniversary slated for Sunday 14, 2018.

Ajinde narrated that when the mobile police force that were stationed there to maintain peace were making efforts to restore peace, one of the thugs snatched a police officer’s gun and shot at the people.

According to him, “It was after the situation had gone out of hand that we called the police station in Igbokoda and Naval base for help. Then, the armed mercenaries had run into Ajijo’s house for safety.”

Another source further informed LEADERSHIP Weekend that the mayhem was sequel to the prolonged kingship tussle in the community since 2015 when Ajijo allegedly imposed himself as the Ogeleyinbo immediately after the demise of the last king, Gad Asogbon.