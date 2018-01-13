AU Ambassadors Demand Apology From Trump Over Racist Remarks 

By Juliana Agbo

African Union ambassadors to the UN have demanded an apology from the United States President Donald Trump over his racist remarks on Africans during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Thursday .

The UN diplomats of over 54 Nations who met for an emergency session before issuing a joint statement to demand a retraction and an apology from the US president, said the remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity.

The ambassadors also thanked American citizens “from all walks of life who have condemned the remarks.”

The AU mission who condemned the statement in the strongest terms said, the demands of the retraction of comment as well as an apology, will not only go to Africans but to all people of African descent across the globe.”

“The African Union truly believes that there is a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people by the current administration.

“There is a serious need for dialogue between the US administration and the African countries. The African Union, through its member States, values the strategic partnership with the US.

“This relationship should be from the point of equality and mutual respect based on accepted international principles of respect for basic human dignity of all.”

“The UN has also branded as racist, the reported remark branding Haiti, El Salvador and unspecified African nations as “shithole countries”.

“If confirmed these are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States. There is no other word you can use but ‘racist,” the mission said.

In a similar vein, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Coleville, said, “you cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’, whose entire populations who are not white, are therefore not welcome.”