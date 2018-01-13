Osun Assures On Payment Of Full Salaries

Osun State Government has said the payment of full salaries to all categories of workers by the Osun State government for the month of December is an indication of government’s desire to sustain the trend if the required fund is available.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji who stated this at Osogbo during a meeting with workers of the ministry hinted that the state has paid full salary to all levels of workers in the state.

According to him, the state government used 91 per cent of the money received from the Paris club refund to pay the December salary.

He stated that the payment of full salaries to all levels of workers shows the faithfulness of the governor to pay the backlog of salary when the state is buoyant.

The Finance Commissioner said, “Osun Government is ready to pay full salaries, the determinants is the availability of the resources.

“The continuation of payment of full salaries would be determined by our capability. We were able to pay full salaries from the Paris club refund.”

He urged the workers to be major revenue marshals of the government, saying, ministry of Finance is very important and must key into the vision of the governor.

“We must generate revenue for the state. We just paid full salary and the full salary was not paid from the allocation from the federal government.

“We therefore must work hard to generate more revenue for the state. It would be a cheat if you workers are paying your tax as being deducted at source and you don’t tell your neighbour who is operating hospital or private school to pay.”

“I want to appeal to you to go out and work, so that the government will be able to continue paying the salary as and when due.

“Sustainability of the business of the government should be our target. It is my wish that we all work together to enable the government function well.