Taraba Killings: Tears As 65 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Are Buried

There was a flow uncontrollable tears yesterday in Katibu, Donadda, Lavoro and Maku communities in Lau local government area of Taraba State when sixty five victims of Fulani herdsmen attack were again given mass burial.

Survivors and relations of the victims watched painfully as corpses of their loved ones were lowered laid into grave.

It could be recalled that the deceased were on Friday 5th January, 2018 at about 3:15 pm murdered by suspected Fulani militias.

LEADERSHIP Weekend who visited the scene report that some persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen came from neighboring Adamawa State and invaded Katibu, Donadda, Lavoro and Maku Communities in Lau on Friday midnight and killed over sixty five persons, raised down the entire communities and thereby cater away their grains.

A survivor of attack, Rubeende Katibu who spoke to our correspondent lamented that the entire Nyandan communities in Lau local government area of the state were under siege.

He explained that all Nyandan communities in the local government were sacked from their ancestral lands and those lands forcefully taken over by the Fulani herdsmen.

He informed that most of those killed were women, children and aged who could not escaped the gun and knife wielding herdsmen who invaded their communities.

“As I speak with you, over 45 person from different communities across the local government are currently missing” he said.

He called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency intervene on the killing and forceful possession of lands belonging to the locals by the nomadic herdsmen in Katibu community in Lau to avert national crisis.

LEADERSHIP Weekend further recalled that 23 persons who were on Friday 5th 2018 killed by the Fulani Militias were on Wednesday 10th January, 2018 given mass burial.