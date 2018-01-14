NEWS
2019: YDP Commends INEC On Timetable
BY AGBO-PAUL AUGUSTINE, Abuja
The leadership of Young Democratic Party (YDP) has congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the early release of the 2019 Election timetable, saying
Nigerians across the globe have been waiting for the timetable, in order to make far reaching leadership decisions that will guide a more prosperous and disciplined nation.
In a statement signed by it’s national publicity secretary, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the YDP however, said it will consult with constituents including the market women, the professionals, the youths and the students among others to determine appropriate suitability.
The Party also frowned at the tradition of Nigeria’s government and agencies like INEC to further diminish “our Gross Domestic Product by ensuring that physical economic activities
Nigerians and especially those who depend on daily stipends for survival, who ar
The Party therefore urges the federal government including other arms of government and relevant agencies to rethink this culture and allow economic activities thrive on days that elections are conducted.
The party also adviced that further high tech voting system to enhance ease of voting be adopted to promote early voting.
“With these we will achieve more progress as a nation by stemming the tide to economic losses and increase voters awareness and patriotic, they added.”
Conclusively, Nigerians fundamental human rights will be enhanced while we produce for a more prosperous nation during elections,” the Party said.
Sign up for our newsletter
2019: YDP Commends INEC On Timetable
Be Proactive In Curbing Benue Massacre, Jonathan’s Aide Tells PMB
IGP Assures Benue, Nasarawa Communities Of Protection
Kungiyar ’Yan Arewa Ta Otto Ta Cika Shekara Biyu Da Kafuwa
Pyeongchang Olympics’ Games And Peace In The Koreas
Wife Refuses To Have Sex With Hubby After Five Years Abroad
Controversy Trails Death Of Militant Hours After Arrest
Industrialists, Others, Laud Dangote’s Contribution To Nigeria’s Economy
2019: We’ve No Apology Endorsing PMB – APC Govs
Taraba Killings: Tears As 65 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Are Buried
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Wife Refuses To Have Sex With Hubby After Five Years Abroad
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Controversy Trails Death Of Militant Hours After Arrest
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Industrialists, Others, Laud Dangote’s Contribution To Nigeria’s Economy
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
2019: We’ve No Apology Endorsing PMB – APC Govs
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Taraba Killings: Tears As 65 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Are Buried
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
Foods That Prevent Heart Disease
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Court Strikes Out Jibrin’s Suit To Compel House Of Reps To Lift Suspension
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
First Family Thanks Nigerians On Yusuf Buhari’s Discharge