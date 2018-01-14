2019: YDP Commends INEC On Timetable

BY AGBO-PAUL AUGUSTINE, Abuja

The leadership of Young Democratic Party (YDP) has congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the early release of the 2019 Election timetable, saying

Nigerians across the globe have been waiting for the timetable, in order to make far reaching leadership decisions that will guide a more prosperous and disciplined nation.

In a statement signed by it’s national publicity secretary, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the YDP however, said it will consult with constituents including the market women, the professionals, the youths and the students among others to determine appropriate suitability.

The Party also frowned at the tradition of Nigeria’s government and agencies like INEC to further diminish “our Gross Domestic Product by ensuring that physical economic activities

Nigerians and especially those who depend on daily stipends for survival, who ar

The Party therefore urges the federal government including other arms of government and relevant agencies to rethink this culture and allow economic activities thrive on days that elections are conducted.

The party also adviced that further high tech voting system to enhance ease of voting be adopted to promote early voting.

“With these we will achieve more progress as a nation by stemming the tide to economic losses and increase voters awareness and patriotic, they added.”

Conclusively, Nigerians fundamental human rights will be enhanced while we produce for a more prosperous nation during elections,” the Party said.