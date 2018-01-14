NGO Donates Food Items To 2,000 Widows In Kogi

BY SAM EGWWU, Lokoja

An NGO, Doyin & Suzan Foundation, yesterday said that it has distributed relief items, foodstuffs and other empowerment materials worth N12 million to over 2000 widows across Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The chairperson, board of trustees (BoT) of the foundation, Mrs Adedoyin Eshanumi, told journalists at the distribution venue at Isanlu Stadium in Isanlu, Yagba East local government area of the state.

The foundation also made a cash donation and presentation of N1 million to the widows of Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Itedo-Makutu, Isanlu; which was a promised fulfilled.

Eshanumi said the gesture was borne out of her goodwill for many of the women who have found themselves living in abject poverty and lacked the right and necessary assistance.

According to her, “giving adequate attention to our widows is long overdue; we must give attention to the challenge women in our country face.

“It is estimated that 115 million widows worldwide live in extreme poverty, along with their children. This reality presents an opportunity and a challenge to countries, states and indeed our own community.

“The United Nation General Assembly emphasized that empowerment of women, including widows is a critical factor in the eradication of poverty and are integral part of the society.

“It is my humble belief that this occasion will mark a turning point in the life of our widows and bring succour to their plight through empowerment and various skills acquisition programmes.

“At their completion, we shall make money available to them depending on their area of specialty to enable them to be self-dependent.

“We have severally made provisions for the payment of NECO fees for vulnerable children, we will enroll women into cooperatives for ease of accessibility into various skills acquisition programmes and scholarships to deserving children.

“I am committed in making sure that women and widows’ empowerment will become a lived reality and not just a mantra,” Eshanumi said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello commended the foundation for the initiative and for complementing the state government’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of the people of Kogi.

Bello, who was representated by the chairman of ALGON, Mr Taofik Isa, said that the government was ready to partner with any group or individual that was ready to complement in empowering the people.

He, therefore called on other wealthy Nigerians to emulate such gesture by helping the needy especially the poor widows, stressing that government has a robust package for the widows and vulnerable women.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Eunice Olorunshola, who received the N1 million on behalf of the ECWA widows, told our correspondent that they appreciate the foundation for the cash donation and empowerment programmes.

“We are happy for the relief items, clothings and the foodstuffs, we thank the organisers of the programme for helping many people and putting smiles on our faces,” she said.